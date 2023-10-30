Five Nights At Freddy's Biggest Twist Makes A Major Mike Reveal Less Likely

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary The recent Five Nights At Freddy's movie adapted the popular video game to the big screen, and in doing that, brought some of the games' characters and plot to life, however one big change that occurred in the movie means that a major reveal about Mike can no longer happen in the film franchise.

The biggest plot twist comes near the end of Five Nights At Freddy's when Mike figures out why exactly Vanessa has so much knowledge about Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. As it turns out, Freddy's is not just a stop on Vanessa's route, but was originally owned by her father William Afton. Afton created the animatronics inside Freddy's, and also, was responsible for kidnapping and killing five children in the 1980s. One of these children was Mike's own little brother, Garret.

Though Mike has always been an Afton since his appearance in the very first game, his true identity does not really come into play until the 2016 game "Five Night's At Freddy's: Sister Location." In this game, Mike goes by his true name, and is set out on a quest by his father to find the soul of his sister, Elizabeth, at the Circus Baby's Pizza World. headtopics.com

Mike Schmidt Being Michael Afton Can't Happen In Five Nights At Freddy's 2 Now Though Vanessa's movie plot twist and Mike's game plot twist are both strong plot devices, unfortunately, they cannot exist together. Now that Vanessa has been revealed to be William Afton's daughter in Five Nights At Freddy's, it can't be that Mike is William Afton's son in Five Nights At Freddy's 2.

Another big reason why Mike cannot be Willian Afton's son is that it simply wouldn't be surprising. Now that Vanessa has been revealed to be Afton's daughter, that plot twist has been thoroughly used and would seem bland if used again. Plus, Vanessa and Mike seem to have the beginnings of a romance brewing in Five Nights At Freddy's, and making them siblings would be a strange choice. headtopics.com

United States Headlines Read more: screenrant »

Five Nights at Freddy's Delivers Biggest-Ever Opening Weekend for BlumhouseFive Nights at Freddy's made more in its opening weekend than 2018's Halloween. Read more ⮕

Five Night's at Freddy's Movie Headed to Record-Breaking Opening WeekendThe Five Nights at Freddy's movie is the biggest Halloween opening ever. Read more ⮕

A ‘Five Nights At Freddy’s’ Review From A Total Series OutsiderI’ve been writing about video games, television and movies for Forbes for over 10 years, and you may have seen my reviews on Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic. I cover all manner of console and PC games, but if it’s about looting or shooting, I’m definitely there. If I’m watching something, it’s usually science fiction, horror or superheroic. Read more ⮕

Five Nights At Freddy's Box Office Opening Smashes 2023 Horror RecordThe Five Nights at Freddy's opening dominates the domestic box office on Halloween weekend, smashing a 2023 horror movie record in the process. Read more ⮕

‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ Domestic Box Office Aims to Break Halloween RecordDespite middling to negative reviews, Five Nights At Freddy's is already poised to break box office records in its debut weekend. Read more ⮕

Five Nights At Freddy's Eyeing $130M Global Box Office DebutThe phenomenon that is Universal/Blumhouse’s Five Nights at Freddy’s is currently looking at a global opening of $130M. Fazbear and crew are playing in 64 international box office markets where the… Read more ⮕