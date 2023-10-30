Five Nights At Freddy's Biggest Twist Makes A Major Mike Reveal Less Likely

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary The recent Five Nights At Freddy's movie adapted the popular video game to the big screen, and in doing that, brought some of the games' characters and plot to life, however one big change that occurred in the movie means that a major reveal about Mike can no longer happen in the film franchise.
The biggest plot twist comes near the end of Five Nights At Freddy's when Mike figures out why exactly Vanessa has so much knowledge about Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. As it turns out, Freddy's is not just a stop on Vanessa's route, but was originally owned by her father William Afton. Afton created the animatronics inside Freddy's, and also, was responsible for kidnapping and killing five children in the 1980s. One of these children was Mike's own little brother, Garret.
Though Mike has always been an Afton since his appearance in the very first game, his true identity does not really come into play until the 2016 game "Five Night's At Freddy's: Sister Location." In this game, Mike goes by his true name, and is set out on a quest by his father to find the soul of his sister, Elizabeth, at the Circus Baby's Pizza World.
Mike Schmidt Being Michael Afton Can't Happen In Five Nights At Freddy's 2 Now Though Vanessa's movie plot twist and Mike's game plot twist are both strong plot devices, unfortunately, they cannot exist together. Now that Vanessa has been revealed to be William Afton's daughter in Five Nights At Freddy's, it can't be that Mike is William Afton's son in Five Nights At Freddy's 2.
Another big reason why Mike cannot be Willian Afton's son is that it simply wouldn't be surprising. Now that Vanessa has been revealed to be Afton's daughter, that plot twist has been thoroughly used and would seem bland if used again. Plus, Vanessa and Mike seem to have the beginnings of a romance brewing in Five Nights At Freddy's, and making them siblings would be a strange choice.