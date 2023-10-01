The MarineTraffic database showed earlier on Sunday that three cargo vessels left Ukrainian Black Sea ports after loading, the latest to sail since Kyiv set up a temporary "humanitarian corridor" after Russia quit a deal allowing safe...

The database identified the five vessels heading towards the ports as Olga, Ida, Forza Doria, New Legacy and Danny Boy. Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said last month that three cargo ships were heading towards Ukrainian Black Sea ports for further food and steel exports.

Bulk carriers Azara, Ying Hao 01 and Eneida were due to load 127,000 metric tons of agricultural products and iron ore for China, Egypt and Spain.Ukraine last year, Moscow closed off the Black Sea ports of one of the world's biggest suppliers of grain, in what Kyiv and its Western backers called an attempt to use global food supplies as blackmail.

Moscow said the ports could be used to bring in weapons. The ports were reopened in July 2022 under a deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey that allowed Russia to inspect ships for arms.

Read more:

Reuters »

How Netflix’s ‘Strong Black Summer’ Campaign Formalized Black Hollywood’s Cultural CalendarBy programming around ABFF, MVAAFF and the BET awards, Netflix's 'Strong Black Summer' campaign formalized Black Hollywood's summer event calendar.

Five dead, five hurt in Illinois collision that leaked toxic substanceA semi-truck carrying thousands of gallons of a toxic substance crashed in southern Illinois, and the multi-vehicle accident killed five people and left five seriously injured, officials said on Saturday.

Evacuated Illinois residents return home after ammonia leak from truck crash that killed 5 peopleFive people were killed and five were critically injured when a semitruck carrying...

First Defendant In Trump Georgia Election Case Pleads GuiltyScott Hall pleaded guilty to five charges and was sentenced to five years of probation.

Three cargo vessels left Ukrainian ports, four new ones to arrive -MarineTraffic By ReutersThree cargo vessels left Ukrainian ports, four new ones to arrive -MarineTraffic

Putin marks anniversary of annexation of Ukrainian regionsRussian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday insisted that the residents of four Ukrainian regions that Moscow illegally annexed a year ago “made their choice — to be with their Fatherland.”

The MarineTraffic database showed earlier on Sunday that three cargo vessels left Ukrainian Black Sea ports after loading, the latest to sail since Kyiv set up a temporary "humanitarian corridor" after Russia quit a deal allowing safe passage for Ukraine exports.

The database identified the five vessels heading towards the ports as Olga, Ida, Forza Doria, New Legacy and Danny Boy.

Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said last month that three cargo ships were heading towards Ukrainian Black Sea ports for further food and steel exports.

Bulk carriers Azara, Ying Hao 01 and Eneida were due to load 127,000 metric tons of agricultural products and iron ore for China, Egypt and Spain.Ukraine last year, Moscow closed off the Black Sea ports of one of the world's biggest suppliers of grain, in what Kyiv and its Western backers called an attempt to use global food supplies as blackmail.

Moscow said the ports could be used to bring in weapons.

The ports were reopened in July 2022 under a deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey that allowed Russia to inspect ships for arms.

Moscow quit the deal a year later and reimposed the blockade, saying its demands for better terms for its own food and fertiliser exports were being ignored.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Michael Perry, Kirsten Donovan