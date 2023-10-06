The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

Fitzpatrick, who had Friday’s low round, was on 13 under par and a shot clear of Scotland’s Grant Forrest (67) and Spain’s Nacho Elvira (66) after a day when strong winds affected the scoring. Forrest and Elvira both played at St. Andrews.

Fitzpatrick is one of three players — along with Tommy Fleetwood and Robert MacIntyre — in the field who played at last week’s Ryder Cup outside Rome, where the European team beat the Americans 16 1/2-11 1/2 to regain the trophy. headtopics.com

Fleetwood (73) and MacIntyre (71) also played at Kingsbarns and were 2 under and 3 under for the tournament, respectively. The Ryder Cup trio will all play at St. Andrews on Saturday, when the weather is expected to get worse.

English players Marcus Armitage (68 at St. Andrews) and Matthew Southgate (68 at Kingsbarns) were two shots back from Fitzpatrick in a tie for fourth.

