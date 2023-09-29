Fisker plans to offer additional convertible debt, and stock swings higher

Fisker's swung higher Friday, after the EV maker announced plans to offer additional convertible debt to an existing institutional investor. The company said it plans to offer $170 million of 0% senior unsecured convertible debt due 2025 to the investor.

Given the notes have an original issue discount of about 12%, the offering would result in gross proceeds of $150 million to the company.

The stock FSR, +1.25% had dropped as much as 5.8% in premarket trading after the plans were announced, before pulling a U-turn to a gain of 1.5% in morning trading. The stock has run 22.4% amid a four-day win streak. The gains started after it plunged 23.9% amid a six-session losing streak to a three-month closing low of $5.31 on Sept. 25.

Fisker said the planned offering is part of an amendment to the securities purchase agreement from July 10, in which the company announced a $340 million convertible note offering, which had the potential for the amount to double to $680 million. headtopics.com

On Friday, Fisker said it may now offer up to an additional $623.3 million in convertible debt as a result of the new securities purchase agreement. That could result in additional gross proceeds of up to $550 million.

Shares of Fisker, which delivered its first EV, the Fisker Ocean SUV, earlier this year, have lost 10.7% year to date, while the Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF DRIV has rallied 19.3% and the S&P 500 index SPX has advanced 12.8%.