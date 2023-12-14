Fish Fry Fundraiser for Journalist's Medical Expenses

The Christian Mission Center is hosting a Fish Fry to raise $10,000 for Mike Gurspan's medical expenses. Tickets for $10 plates are available at mission stores or the office on Geneva Highway. Pickup is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 16 at the Christian Mission Kitchen. A Christmas Giveaway is also happening on Dec. 16 at Saint Beulah Missionary Baptist Church. Contact Allie Bell-Reddick for more information.





