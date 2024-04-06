First Xylazine-related overdose death reported in Whatcom County

Toxicology results show the individual who died had also taken fentanyl and methamphetamine. "We are deeply saddened by the first known Xylazine -related overdose death of a Whatcom County resident," an official said on the county's website. Toxicology results showed multiple drugs were present, including fentanyl and methamphetamine, in addition to Xylazine . What to know about Xylazine reminded the public Xylazine is never safe for people.

It reduces brain activity and dangerously reduces a person's breathing, heart rate, and blood pressure. In addition, it can cause severe skin wounds that are difficult to heal. These wounds can occur anywhere on the body, not just at injection sites

