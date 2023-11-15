First Trailer for Madame Web Teases Spider-Man's Universe

The first trailer for Madame Web teases the introduction of different characters from Spider-Man’s universe, raising questions about Spider-Man appearing in it. Madame Web tells the story of Cassandra Webb, a paramedic who gains clairvoyant abilities after a near-death experience. She must confront her past and protect three young women with powerful futures from a masked threat.

SCREENRANT: Official Trailer for Madame Web Released, Introduces Four New Spider-Man HeroesThe official trailer for Madame Web has been released, highlighting four new Spider-Man heroes in the process. The absence of Spider-Man in Sony's Spider-Man Universe has been a constant criticism, but the trailer hints that the issue will be resolved through other characters. Madame Web will open up the universe to more stories concerning Marvel's iconic Web-Slinger.

SCREENRANT: Sony's Madame Web Trailer Introduces Evil Spider-Man Ezekiel SimsSony releases the first trailer for Madame Web , featuring the debut of Ezekiel Sims as an evil Spider-Man . The trailer hints at some key differences and darker origins for the character, who serves as the primary villain in Sony's Spider-Man Universe . The movie stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Web, Sydney Sweeney as Julia Carpenter, Isabela Merced as Anya Corazon, and Celeste O'Connor as Mattie Franklin.

SCREENRANT: Spider-Man 4 Could Find Inspiration in 1977 TV SeriesThe development of Spider-Man 4 is well underway in the MCU, but their next installment can always learn from the earliest film representation of the character. Picking up where Spider-Man : No Way Home leaves off, Marvel's fourth Spider-Man film with Tom Holland will be something of a soft reboot, as Peter Parker recovers from being forgotten by the world and left on his own. This opens the door for a lot of opportunities to tell an engaging Spider-Man story without the baggage of the rest of the MCU, meaning Marvel Studios will have a wealth of inspiration to look back on for a more focused Spider-Man story devoid of other Avengers. However, the upcoming film featuring the beloved wall-crawler could find its inspiration in an unlikely place. Long before Toby Maguire's Spider-Man was a twinkle in Sam Raimi's eye, CBS released Spider-Man in 1977 on TV alongside a modest theatrical run

TEENVOGUE: Sydney Sweeney and Dakota Johnson Join Madame Web FilmSydney Sweeney and Dakota Johnson have been cast in Sony's first female-centric Marvel superhero film, Madame Web . Directed by S.J. Clarkson, the film explores the connection between Madame Web and Spider-Man . The first trailer was released on November 15.

