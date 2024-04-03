First Trailer for Bambi: The Reckoning Released

The first trailer for Bambi: The Reckoning, a horror take on the classic novel, has been released. The movie is part of the Twisted Childhood Universe franchise, which includes horror versions of public domain childhood characters.

Umbrella Entertainment has unveiled the eerie teaser trailer for Bambi: The Reckoning, featuring two hunters discussing their experiences with deer hunting.

