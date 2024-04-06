First Safe Haven Baby Box Installed in Texas

On the south wall of Abilene Fire Station #7 is the first Save Haven Baby Box in the state. The box allows women to surrender their newborn child anonymously, with no questions asked. When the box opens, a silent alarm goes off notifying first responders .
The child will be taken to a hospital for medical evaluation and then to an adoption center or with their adoptive family.
Baby Box Surrender Newborn Anonymous Adoption First Responders
