First person to receive genetically modified pig kidney transplant discharged from hospital

The first person to receive a genetically modified pig kidney transplant has been discharged from Massachusetts General Hospital , the hospital announced on Wednesday. Rick Slayman, 62, had end-stage kidney disease before receiving the life-saving transplant on March 16. The pig kidney was genetically edited to make it more compatible with a human recipient and to eliminate the risk of infection.

'This moment – leaving the hospital today with one of the cleanest bills of health I’ve had in a long time – is one I wished would come for many years,' Slayman said in a statement. 'Now, it’s a reality and one of the happiest moments of my life.' 'I want to thank everyone at Massachusetts General Hospital who cared for me before and after my historic transplant, especially Dr. Williams, Dr. Riella, Dr. Kawai, and the countless nurses who looked after me every day of my stay,' he continue

