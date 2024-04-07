First Person to Receive Genetically Edited Pig Kidney Discharged from Hospital

Richard Slayman made history on March 16 by becoming the first living person to receive a genetically edited pig kidney . This week, the 62-year-old Massachusetts resident reached another milestone by being discharged from the hospital after his groundbreaking procedure. Now comes the hard part: making sure his transplanted organ keeps working. Slayman was on dialysis for end-stage kidney disease when he underwent the four-hour surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital.

He said getting to leave the hospital was “one of the happiest moments” of his life, according to a statement released by the hospital. Now, he’s recovering at home. “I’m excited to resume spending time with my family, friends, and loved ones free from the burden of dialysis that has affected my quality of life for many years,” Slayman said in the statement. A shortage of human donor organs has led researchers to investigate pigs as a potential source

