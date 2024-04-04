First Organized Open-Water Swim Planned for Chicago River

It’s been more than a century since swimmers braved the open waters of the Chicago River , which was infamously used as the city’s sewer in the 1800s. But a local group hopes to change the public’s perception of the waterway with the first organized open-water swim , planned for the fall. The murky waterway may seem off-putting to some.
'For those of us who have grown up around Chicago, it’s a little hard to imagine, but during most of the year, the water is clean enough to swim,' said Doug McConnell, co-founder of A Long Swim, which orchestrated the event. The event —12 years in the making — is open to 500 swimmers and will raise money for ALS research. Participants, who must have past open-water or triathlon experience, can opt for either a one-mile or two-mile route encircling the Loop. The last open-water swims in the Chicago River were held in the early 20th century, after the city famously reversed the river’s flow to improve sanitation
