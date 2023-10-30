First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Ticks Along Above $34K

Bitcoin (BTC) has started the week in the same buoyant mood that saw it gain around 15% last week. The world’s largest cryptocurrency has(CMI), a broad-based tracker of hundreds of tokens, is up around 1.4% on the day and over 11% in the past week. The crypto market’s upward trajectory has been carried by enthusiasm at the prospect of a BTC spot ETF finally being approved in the U.S., though this week eyes may turn to the Fed’s interest-rate decision.

The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) is now the second-largest bitcoin futures exchange, with only Binance holding a greater market share, according to data from Coinglass.. Open interest in CME’s cash-settled futures contracts surpassed 100,000 BTC for the first time and the exchange’s share in the BTC futures market rose to a lifetime high of 25%.

Thai bank Kasikorn, also known as K-Bank, said it has acquired a 97% stake in crypto exchange Satang at a valuation of 3.705 billion Thai baht ($102.8 million), a month after the creation of its $100 million fund targeting Web3 and fintech investments., Satang will be re-branded to Orbix, along with three new subsidiaries: Orbix Custodian, fund manager Orbix Invest and blockchain tech developer Orbix Technology. headtopics.com

If history is a guide, inflation may rebound in the coming months, boosting demand for perceived store-of-value assets. Bitcoin, widely considered digital gold, is set to undergo its fourth mining-reward halving in April next year. Reward halvings have historically presaged major bull runs.

