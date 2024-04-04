First Look at The Fantastic Four's Human Torch Revealed

The first look at The Fantastic Four 's Johnny Storm in Human Torch form has been released. Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn will give life to Johnny Storm in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. Marvel Studios shared an official The Fantastic Four poster showing Joseph Quinn 's Human Torch to celebrate the special date — 4/4.

