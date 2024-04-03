First Look at Hulu's Third Season of The Bear Released

During Disney's 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, the company released a first look at Hulu's upcoming, third season of The Bear, the acclaimed series from Christopher Storer. The series is set to return to the screen in June. The series centers on a celebrated young chef from the world of fine dining, who returns home to Chicago to run a food truck.

The series, which airs on FX on Hulu, is one of the best-reviewed shows of the last few years, with both Storer and a number of the show's actors getting high profile gigs in between seasons. "The Bear, which wowed audiences in its first season only to achieve even greater heights in season two, has become a cultural phenomenon," said Nick Grad, president of FX Entertainment, back when the series was renewed."We're so proud to partner with Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, and the rest of the creative team, as well as the brilliant cast led by Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrac

