First Look and Cast Revealed for Thriller 'In Fortune's Shadow'

In addition to the cast joining the upcoming thriller, the first look for In Fortune’s Shadow has also been revealed (via Deadline).
Apart from Rossi, Rooker, Costabile, and Haley starring in the upcoming feature, In Fortune's Shadow will also feature the likes of Alexander Kane (A Day to Die),In Fortune's Shadow — described as "John Woo meets The Matrix or It's a Wonderful Life with guns" — is part of a planned series, titled The Underneath, which the film's director also created. The film will follow a legendary Keyser Soze figure, also known as The Man with the Answer, who is now wandering in the modern-day underworld. A hitman will then be given only three days to find the mythical creature before it's too late. The synopsis reads: "Hitman Nate is given just three days to find the mythical Keyser Soze figure known as The Man with the Answers or face the ultimate consequence. Along the way, Nate finds the task isn't what he was told and The Man isn't what he seems." The film's producers are Christopher Hammond, Mike Donovan, and Alexander Kane. Other details about In Fortune's Shadow, including a trailer and an official release date, remain under wraps.
