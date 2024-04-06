First-known Xylazine-related overdose death reported in Whatcom County

Whatcom County has reported its first-known Xylazine -related overdose death. Xylazine is also known as "tranq" or the " zombie drug ." It's an animal tranquilizer typically mixed with fentanyl to make it more potent. It is referred to as the " zombie drug " because its users are into real-life zombies, right down to loss of basic mental function and the rotting flesh . Wounds caused by Xylazine kill the skin and underlying tissue, turning the area black and hard.

If untreated, it can lead to amputation. The death was reported in a Whatcom County adult, but no other age or location information was given. Their toxicology results showed multiple drugs were present, including fentanyl and methamphetamines, in addition to Xylazine. Seattle has already seen at least three deadly Xylazine overdoses in 2024. Police in Seattle are warning the public that now the drug is being sold as a standalone, instead of mixed with fentanyl as has been seen in the past

Xylazine Overdose Death Whatcom County Tranq Zombie Drug Fentanyl Mental Function Rotting Flesh Amputation Toxicology Results Methamphetamines Seattle Standalone

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



fox13seattle / 🏆 328. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

First Xylazine-related overdose death reported in Whatcom CountyToxicology results show the individual who died had also taken fentanyl and methamphetamine. Whatcom County officials express their sadness over the incident and warn the public about the dangers of Xylazine.

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »

Whatcom County reports first 'tranq' overdoseA Whatcom County adult has died from a Xylazine-related overdose, according to a press release.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »

Whatcom County agencies conduct major drug bust following dozens of overdosesSeveral pounds of fentanyl are off the streets after a major drug bust in Whatcom County on Wednesday.

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »

5 arrested, 3 pounds of fentanyl in Whatcom County drug bustFive people were arrested and over three pounds of fentanyl were seized in a Whatcom County drug bust this week.

Source: fox13seattle - 🏆 328. / 59 Read more »

Whatcom County deputy injured in 2-car crashA Whatcom County Sheriff's Office deputy is recovering after they were involved in a crash Tuesday morning.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »

Seattle Sounders FC | FOX13 News | Seattle & Western WashingtonNews and scores for the Seattle Sounders soccer team.

Source: fox13seattle - 🏆 328. / 59 Read more »