First-known Xylazine-related overdose death reported in Whatcom County

Whatcom County has reported its first-known Xylazine -related overdose death. Xylazine is also known as "tranq" or the " zombie drug ." It's an animal tranquilizer typically mixed with fentanyl to make it more potent. It is referred to as the " zombie drug " because its users are into real-life zombies, right down to loss of basic mental function and the rotting flesh . Wounds caused by Xylazine kill the skin and underlying tissue, turning the area black and hard.
If untreated, it can lead to amputation. The death was reported in a Whatcom County adult, but no other age or location information was given. Their toxicology results showed multiple drugs were present, including fentanyl and methamphetamines, in addition to Xylazine. Seattle has already seen at least three deadly Xylazine overdoses in 2024. Police in Seattle are warning the public that now the drug is being sold as a standalone, instead of mixed with fentanyl as has been seen in the past
