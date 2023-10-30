Human beings are built to size each other up quickly. These first impressions are influenced by a number of factors, such as facial shape, vocal inflection,, and general emotional state. People tend to get attached to their initial impressions of others and find it very difficult to change their opinion, even when presented with lots of evidence to the contrary.

As a result, it’s important to be aware of how one comes across to others during a first meeting. Then one can employ impressionskills—modulating any irritating traits and accentuating one's strengths—to ensure that people have a more favorable opinion of one. Everything from clothing style and posture to conversational topics can be adjusted to form a better first impression.

It takes a mere seven seconds to make a first impression. People thin-slice others based on how a person looks and sounds, more so than their explicit verbal statements. Often, someone's first impression is influenced by implicit attitudes of which they are unaware, which explains impulsive actions like giving special preference to those with physical beauty or more easily trusting a person who has a babyface. headtopics.com

Most of us think we're good interviewers, but many of us are doing things wrong when hiring. Learn about what to do, and what not to do, when meeting with applicants.

Over a many-year career practicing emergency and urgent care medicine, I have found that taking note of what my patients are reading has helped foster a therapeutic interaction.

