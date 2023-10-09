First-half woes continue to plague Packers

Las Vegas Raiders’ Amik Robertson intercepts a pass in front of Green Bay Packers’ Christian Watson during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Raiders won 17-13. (AP Photo/John Locher)Green Bay Packers’ Jordan Love scrambles during the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas.

“We got to find something to get us going to jumpstart us,” Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur said. “I think just reflecting how the game kind of laid out, probably needed to stick with the run a little bit more.

The Packers rushed for 56 yards in the first half, 36 coming from Love on two rushes, including a 26-yard scamper. AJ Dillon, who finished with 76 yards, had just 28 yards on eight carries while Patrick Taylor and Christian Watson each had negative yardage.“I think the run game started off good tonight,” Love said. “And still, coming up with only three points, it’s tough. I’ve got to be better. headtopics.com

Green Bay’s first-half inefficiency was glaring, as it was just 1 of 5 (20%) on third down and 0 for 1 in the Red Zone in terms of getting in the endzone. Now, after 10 days between a Thursday night home loss to the Lions and Monday’s loss to the Raiders, the Packers will go back to the drawing board with a bye week before traveling to Denver on Oct. 22.

Tonight, Monday Night Football closes out Week 5 of the season with a can't-miss matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Las Vegas Raiders.

