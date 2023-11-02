First four Silver Pigskin finalists get morning surprise

That’s the plight that faced Kevin Allen III this morning, as the Helix star learned he was the first member of the 2023 Silver Pigskin Player of the Year podium. “I seen this last year,” Allen stammered with tired eyes. “I didn’t know that I would the exact same way.”
There wasn’t as much surprise when Paul Rudy traveled to North county to inform Julian Sayin he would be a part of the podium once again. Sayin makes PPR history, becoming the second person in the show’s 25 year history to get two nominations in one high school career. The first was Reggie Bush, who parlayed the 2001 Silver Pigskin into a legendary college and professional career.
The Alabama commit was working on other important material when he was surprised during his English class – studying game film for Carlsbad’s Open Division semifinals matchup with Granite Hills.
United States Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: CalMatters | Read more ⮕
Source: mercnews | Read more ⮕
Source: SAReport | Read more ⮕
Source: PhillyDailyNews | Read more ⮕
Source: WOKVNews | Read more ⮕
Source: etnow | Read more ⮕