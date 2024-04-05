First-Ever Genetically Edited Porcine Kidney Transplant Successful

The transplant team at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) reports that the recipient of the first-ever transplant of a genetically edited porcine kidney into a living human was discharged from the hospital this week, 2 weeks after receiving the groundbreaking operation, and so far is doing well. The patient experienced a cellular rejection 8 days after the transplant surgery on March 16.

However, this rejection is not uncommon in conventional human kidney transplants, occurring in up to one quarter of patients within the first 3 months, and was successfully treated, Tatsuo Kawai, MD, PhD, a leader on the transplant team, told"The patient is off dialysis now, and he's doing fine except that one rejection," said Kawai, who is director of the Legorreta Center for Clinical Transplant Tolerance at MGH, in Boston, Massachusetts. "These rejections are not uncommon in patients receiving human kidneys, so we know how to treat them," he sai

