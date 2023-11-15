First Drive: Audi’s Powerful New RS 6 and RS 7 Models Are More Precise Than Ever Before. 911 Carrera RS, the German marque’s Touring Package was revived for the 991-generation 911 GT3 back in 2017 as a response to the fervor created by the. Secondhand prices for the latter, a limited-production model, had reached unprecedented levels of absurdity, and the trend soon began to attract opportunists who were more interested in making a buck than actually driving the thing.

In an attempt to help stabilize the market, Porsche quickly assembled a similar package without a production cap. took the opportunity to consider what it wanted the GT3 Touring to be in greater detail, and it shows. Like the outgoing car, the new Touring is mechanically identical to the standard aside from the absence of the latter’s fixed rear wing. Downforce is instead created by the same retractable spoiler found on the 911 Carrera.Photo by Koslowski Photo, courtesy of Porsche AG. The wing isn’t the sole difference between the two models, thoug

United States Headlines Read more: ROBBREPORT »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PHİLLYDAİLYNEWS: Philly Police Make Changes After Botching 911 Response During Mass ShootingPhiladelphia Police Department makes changes to 911 response procedures after a botched response during a mass shooting. Employees describe a crisis in the radio room due to understaffing, low pay, and low morale.

Source: PhillyDailyNews | Read more »

NBCPHİLADELPHİA: City Council's Committee on Public Safety Holds Hearing on 911 Dispatch System IssuesCity Council's Committee on Public Safety held a hearing to address problems and possible solutions in Philadelphia's 911 dispatch system. The meeting aimed to improve the speed and accuracy of the city's emergency response system.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia | Read more »

MOTORAUTHORİTY: Volkswagen Introduces the 2025 ID.7 Electric VehicleThe 2025 Volkswagen ID.7 is the latest addition to VW's ID family of electric vehicles. It combines the classic touring car design with modern electric technology and offers premium features. The ID.7 will be available in the North American market in the second half of 2024.

Source: motorauthority | Read more »

PİSTONHEADS: The New 718 Spyder RS: A More Versatile Road RacerThe 718 Spyder RS is designed to adapt effectively to different road conditions, providing a confidence-inspiring level of grip on winding country roads. It offers safe and predictable handling at all times.

Source: PistonHeads | Read more »

MOTORAUTHORİTY: Confusion on the Road: First Drive of the New GT CarA journalist shares their experience of driving the new GT car on a twisty mountain road, expressing confusion about its purpose.

Source: motorauthority | Read more »