First Drive: 2024 BMW 530i xDrive

Last month, we got behind the wheel of the first gasoline-powered version of the 2024 BMW 530i xDrive. The 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine features mild-hybrid technology, resulting in an improvement of 7 horsepower and 38 pound-feet of torque compared to the previous model. Fuel economy has also increased, with both drive versions achieving 27 mpg city, 35 mpg highway, and 30 mpg combined.

