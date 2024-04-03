First Comprehensive Federal Strategy Outlines Pathways to Reduce Emissions 90% in Buildings Sector by 2050

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has released a comprehensive plan to reduce greenhouse-gas (GHG) emissions from buildings by 65% by 2035 and 90% by 2050. The plan, called the Blueprint, was developed in collaboration with the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and other federal agencies.

This is the first sector-wide strategy for building decarbonization developed by the federal government, aligning with President Biden's clean energy and climate goals

