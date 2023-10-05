First Citizens Stock Gets a New Bull as Banks Face Headwinds

First Citizens Bancshares gained a new bull on Wall Street as the bank continues to integrate failed Silicon Valley Bank into its business.

Analysts at Wedbush Securities initiated coverage of First Citizens (ticker: FCNCA) this week with an Outperform rating and $1,700 price target. This follows a bullish initiation from J.P. Morgan last month.

The Raleigh, N.C.-based bank started to garner more Wall Street coverage nearly two years ago when it acquired CIT Group. It acquired Silicon Valley Bank from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp in March of this year, leading the bank to quadruple in size over 18 months. headtopics.com

At a time when Wall Street has been bearish on banks, First Citizens is one that seems to garner excitement. Of the 10 analysts surveyed by FactSet who cover the stock, eight have Buy-equivalent ratings, and two are at Hold. Yet the average price target of $1,719.70—nearly 30% above recent trading levels—implies that even those that are less enthusiastic about First Citizens see promise.

The bull case for the bank generally boils down to First Citizens being able to acquire what worked at SVB at attractive terms from the FDIC. So long as there’s a rebound in venture-capital activity—SVB’s specialty—First Citizens is poised to benefit handsomely. headtopics.com

