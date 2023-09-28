First Biden impeachment inquiry hearing to be held Thursday morning

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., announced the meeting will be held Thursday, Sep. 28 at 10:00 AM ET at the Rayburn House Office Building in DC. The witnesses who will testify at the hearing include Bruce Dubinsky, a forensic accountant with decades of experience in financial investigations and consulting, and who the committee says has testified in over 80 trials, including trials that...

The witnesses who will testify at the hearing include Bruce Dubinsky, a forensic accountant with decades of experience in financial investigations and consulting, and who the committee says has testified in over 80 trials, including trials that involved financial fraud.

Former Assistant Attorney General Eileen O'Connor, who served in the U.S. Department of Justice Tax Division, and law professor Jonathan Turley, who testified in the Clinton and Trump impeachments, will also testify.

Turley, a Fox News contributor, has previously saidto launch an impeachment inquiry hearing against President Biden because he"clearly lied" to Americans about his involvement in his son Hunter's business deals. headtopics.com

"We often talk about the powers of Congress and not its obligations.

Who will testify at the House Oversight Committee impeachment inquiry hearing?

"We often talk about the powers of Congress and not its obligations. What is the House supposed to do? You know, you have a president who has clearly lied, lied for years, lied to the American people, lied through his representatives at the White House during his presidency. He obviously did know about these deals. He had involvement with some of these meetings. There was money that went to China. And then you've got IRS agents saying that the fix was in, that this case was actively managed to avoid serious charges for the president's son," Turley told"The Faulkner Focus" in July.

He continued: You have millions of dollars moving through a labyrinth of accounts. You have a trusted source saying that there was a bribery allegation. The crime that is the second one mentioned in the impeachment clause. So what are you supposed to do about that? And the answer is you have to investigate. And an impeachment inquiry gives the House that ability. It doesn't mean they're going to impeach. It means they're taking the responsibility seriously no matter what the administration may want out of this. The one thing the House cannot allow is for these questions to go unanswered." What we know about House Republicans' impeachment inquiry hearingHouse Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer

, R-Ky., Thursday's hearing"will examine the value of an impeachment inquiry," and will present all evidence to date uncovered by the committee in its investigation into the Biden family finances.

"Since January, House Committees on Oversight and Accountability, Judiciary, and Ways and Means have uncovered an overwhelming amount of evidence showing President Joe Biden abused his public office for his family’s financial gain," Comer said in a statement.

"Thousands of pages of financial records, emails, texts, testimony from credible IRS whistleblowers, and a transcribed interview with Biden family business associate Devon Archer all reveal that Joe Biden allowed his family to sell him as ‘the brand’ around the world to enrich the Biden family," he said.

Comer's statement said that Congress had a duty to open the impeachment inquiry into Biden's alleged corruption, and that Americans"demand and deserve answers, transparency, and accountability for this abuse of public office."

"This week, the House Oversight Committee will present evidence uncovered to date and hear from legal and financial experts about crimes the Bidens may have committed as they brought in millions at the expense of U.S. interests," he added.

Fox News' Brandon Gillespie and Brooke Singman contributed to this update.Kevin McCarthy announced formal impeachment inquiry against President Biden in early SeptemberHouse Speaker Kevin McCarthy earlier in September said House Republicans have"uncovered serious and credible allegations into President Biden's conduct" that will serve as the basis of anThe first impeachment inquiry hearing into President Biden will be held on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. ET.

"Today, I am directing our House committees to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden," McCarthy announced in a statement at the Capitol on Sept. 12"This logical next step will give our committees the full power to gather all the facts and answers for the American public."

McCarthy said House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., will lead the inquiry in coordination with House Oversight Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Ways & Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith, R-Mo.

McCarthy spoke for only a few minutes and did not take questions from reporters. He made no mention of holding a floor vote before opening the impeachment inquiry, despite telling Breitbart earlier this month it would happen"through a vote on the floor of the People’s House and not through a declaration by one person."