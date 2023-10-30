First Alert Weather: Rain, cooler temps to start the work week

ForecastAdvisories:Coastal Flood Advisory (minor flooding) from 8 AM - 2 PM, including parts of the city.Frost Advisory from 4 AM - 9 AM Tue for some of our northern suburbs.Today: Showers/drizzle around. Cool with highs only around 60.Tonight: Leftover showers, breezy and colder. Lows in the 40s with wind chills in the 30s.

Tomorrow (Halloween): Mostly to partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the evening. Colder with highs only around 50... feels like the 40s.Looking aheadWednesday: Chance of showers; chance of snow showers north. Cold with highs near 50 and wind chills in the 40s.Thursday: Sunny and chilly with highs around 50 and wind chills in the 40s.Friday: Mostly sunny and milder with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

United States Headlines Read more: CBSNewYork »

First Alert Forecast: Back to reality as temps drop, rain returns SundayAfter a summer-like Saturday, we're back to reality with temps in the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. Read more ⮕

Northeast Ohio weather: ALERT day Tuesday for rain/snow mixRain early today with falling temperatures through the 50s. Read more ⮕

Northeast Ohio Weather: Widespread rain Sunday, Tuesday is an Alert DayMore showers Monday include highs only in the upper 40s. Read more ⮕

Chicago First Alert Weather: Chilly temps with showers by afternoonChicago First Alert Weather: Chilly temps with showers by afternoon Read more ⮕

First Alert Weather Saturday morning forecast 10-28-23with Paul Heggen Read more ⮕

Friday morning First Alert Weather forecastwith Jessica Burch Read more ⮕