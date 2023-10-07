First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/8 Sunday morning forecast

Skies have cleared out, as a much cooler and drier air mass moves in for tonight. Lows will drop into the 40s and 50s with blustery conditions. Gusts may reach 25 mph.

It will feel quite chilly.A spotty shower is possible, especially north and west.Blustery and cool conditions will prevail as highs only reach into the upper 50s and low 60s. Gusts may reach as high as 30 mph at times.

Read more:

CBSNewYork »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for another round of rain that moves in overnightToday we\u0027ll see some stray showers with highs around 70, before the heavier rain returns overnight and into Saturday.

First Alert Weather: First weekend of fall-like tempsFirst Alert Weather: First weekend of fall-like temps

First Alert Weather: Rain, flooding concerns to start the weekendCBS New York\u0027s John Elliott has the latest weather forecast.

First Alert Forecast: Red Alert for possible flooding SaturdayCBS New York\u0027s Lonnie Quinn has your First Alert Forecast for October 6 at 8 p.m.

First Alert Forecast: Red Alert on Saturday for possible floodingCBS New York\u0027s Lonnie Quinn has your First Alert Forecast for October 6 at 11 p.m. Read more: https:\/\/cbsloc.al\/48KZ6yT

First Alert Weather: Saturday 10 a.m. update - 10\/7\/23Craig Allen has the Tri-State Area\u0027s latest First Alert Forecast on CBS2 News This Morning.