First Alert: Below freezing temperatures warm up big time by the weekend

Make sure to build in a few minutes to your morning commute so you can defrost your car and melt the any potential ice off your windshield before you head to work or school. The good news? It won’t be cold enough to burst pipes in your homes. Pets and movable plants should be indoors through early Thursday morning, though.
The breeze and very low humidity that we will have over the next couple of days will combine with the ongoing drought to create critical fire weather conditions.outdoor burning and throwing anything that can ignite outside as fires will spread easily and quickly.A warming trend ensues starting Thursday as highs reach the mid 60s under a mostly sunny sky.
Overnight lows will warm up as well with lows in the mid 40s Friday night and lower 50s both Saturday night and Sunday night. A mostly sunny sky will continue with only a slight chance of rain Monday into Tuesday.
