Fireworks Display Tonight in Washington Channel

A fireworks display will take place tonight, April 6, at 8:30pm in the Washington Channel around Yards Park . DC Fire and EMS has licensed this pyrotechnic display and fire inspectors will be on the scene. There is no cause for alarm. Fire Department extinguishing a van fire Saturday morning in Adams Morgan at the corner of Columbia Rd & Kalorama Rd. This van itself was pretty… Join us at metrobar for a variety of activities at the Coffee & Canvas Cherry Blossom Art Market.

Cleveland Park is celebrating its new neighborhood space - the Cleveland Park Promenade. Peaceful Mind Solutions offers support for navigating mental health challenges

Fireworks Washington Channel Yards Park DC Fire And EMS Pyrotechnic Display Fire Inspectors

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PoPville / 🏆 435. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Giant snail sculptures on display outside Dublin Arts Council for upcoming art displayThe trial lasted four days and the jury deliberated for approximately two and a half hours, according to Olshan’s office.

Source: 10TV - 🏆 560. / 51 Read more »

Pink fireworks and cherry blossom cocktails: why spring is the best time to see Washington, D.C.The capital is blooming with revitalised neighbourhoods and new attractions, from the culinary to the cultural — and there’s no better time to visit than spring, when it lets loose for all things cherry blossom

Source: NatGeo - 🏆 537. / 51 Read more »

Cherry Hill will celebrate Independence Day with a bang for the first time in over 10 yearsThe township's last fireworks display was in 2014.

Source: PhillyDailyNews - 🏆 89. / 67 Read more »

Washington reportedly hires athletic director Pat Chun away from rival Washington StateWashington is reportedly hiring Washington State athletic director Pat Chun, reaching across the state to fill its AD job.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »

Washington State Cougars | FOX13 News | Seattle & Western WashingtonNews and scores for the Washington State University Cougars.

Source: fox13seattle - 🏆 328. / 59 Read more »

This Man Walked From Washington State to Washington, DCThe website that Washington lives by.

Source: washingtonian - 🏆 74. / 68 Read more »