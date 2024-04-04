Firewalla Introduces the World's Most Affordable 10-Gigabit Smart Firewall

Firewalla is a company that makes and designs some great firewalls for protecting home and business networks. As more homes and businesses install ultrafast fiber internet services, it may be necessary to upgrade a network’s firewall to avoid creating bottlenecks. Firewalla has developed the Firewalla Gold Pro, the world’s most affordable 10-gigabit smart firewall , which goes on pre-sale today for $798.

Jerry Chen, Firewalla’s founder, emphasizes the need for speed in protecting the latest and fastest networks. The Gold Pro ensures that homes and offices can be protected at future speeds without monthly fees

