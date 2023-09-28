Firestarter (2022) | ScreenRant

All the latest movie news, movie trailers & reviews - and the same for TV, too.

Firestarter keeps the same premise as the Stephen King novel from which it is adapted but much of the plot is changed in the Zac Efron led film.

Magpie Murders (2022) | ScreenRantBased on the novel of the same name by Anthony Horowitz, Magpie Murders is a mystery crime drama television series that centers on the murder of a famed mystery author. When an editor is sent an unfinished manuscript from author Alan Conway's latest novel, the hunt begins for the missing chapter - but the danger becomes real when more murders surrounding the incident begin to occur.

Minecraft: The Movie

PAW Patrol: The Movie (2021) | ScreenRantThe animated children's show Paw Patrol follows a pack of six rescue dogs and their 10-year-old leader, Ryder, as they protect Adventure Bay and assist in various emergencies. Its massive success led to various seasons, movies, and the spinoff series Rubble & Crew.

Community the Movie | ScreenRantThe Community movie is the long-awaited sequel to the television series created by Dan Harmon. The film, which was always comedically teased throughout the series with the phrase

the king of queens (1998) | ScreenRantThe King of Queens is a classic sitcom that aired on CBS for nine seasons from 1998-2007. The series stars Kevin James and Leah Remini as Doug and Carrie Heffernan, a working-class married couple who live in Rego Park, Queens. The supporting cast includes Victor Williams, Patton Oswalt, Larry Romano, Gary Valentine, Nicole Sullivan, and Jerry Stiller as Carrie's father, Arthur Spooner, who lives with the couple.

in time (2011) | ScreenRantIn Time tells the story of Will Salas, a factory worker living in a future world where genetic engineering has allowed people to stop aging on their 25th birthday, but in turn, gives them only a certain amount of time to live, controlled by a clock on their forearm. Time has become currency in this future, with those wealthy enough able to live forever while the poor often