Fires on Indonesia's Sumatra island cause smoky haze, prompting calls for people to work from home

A boat sails on Musi River as thick haze from forest fires shroud the city of Palembang, South Sumatra, Indonesia, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. Officials on Indonesia’s Sumatra island on Monday asked residents to work from home as more than 300 forest and peatland fires were causing widespread haze in the region.

The smoky haze drifted from the fires toward Palembang, the capital of South Palembang province, causing unhealthy air conditions for the area’s 1.7 million people.“There is a high potential for people to suffer from respiratory tract infections, coughing, shortness of breath and eye irritation,” said Iriansyah, who like many Indonesians uses only one name.

“We are worried as the haze is getting worse in Palembang. ... Many children are sick and we can only pray that this disaster will pass quickly,” Umi Kalsum, a private sector worker and mother, told The Associated Press on Monday.

Malaysia’s Environment Department chief Wan Abdul Latiff Wan Jaffar last week said the return of smog in some parts of the country was due to hundreds of forest fires in Indonesia. But Siti Nurbaya Bakar, Indonesia’s Environment and Forestry Minister, said in a statement on Monday there has been no transboundary haze from Indonesia to Malaysia. headtopics.com

Read more:

sdut »

Fires on Indonesia's Sumatra island cause smoky haze, prompting calls for people to work from homeMore than 300 forest and peatland fires on Indonesia’s Sumatra island are causing hazy skies across the region, prompting government officials to ask people to work from home.

Aviation: Smokejumpers have one of the hardest jobs there is for the Forest ServiceFind out when and how smokejumpers fight fires.

Suspected squatter house torn down in Melrose DistrictLAFD spokesperson Brian Humphrey said the building had a history of previous fires.

Indiana fires offensive coordinator following 27-point loss to unbeaten MarylandThe announcement came less than 24 hours after another dismal performance in Saturday's 44-17 loss at unbeaten Maryland.

Big Ten team fires OC, continues downward spiral weeks before facing Rutgers in key matchupOne of Rutgers football's key opponents fired its offensive coordinator weeks ahead of hosting the Scarlet Knights.

Indiana fires offensive coordinator following 27-point loss to unbeaten MarylandIndiana Hoosiers coach Tom Allen has fired offensive coordinator Walt Bell. Rod Carey takes over play-calling duties.

A boat sails on Musi River as thick haze from forest fires shroud the city of Palembang, South Sumatra, Indonesia, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. Officials on Indonesia’s Sumatra island on Monday asked residents to work from home as more than 300 forest and peatland fires were causing widespread haze in the region. (AP Photo/Muhammad Hatta)More than 300 forest and peatland fires on Indonesia’s Sumatra island caused hazy skies across the region on Monday, prompting government officials to ask people to work from home.

The military, police and local government were working together to extinguish the fires, which were burning in 316 places across South Sumatra province, but their work was complicated by the extreme dry weather, said Iriansyah, the head of the South Sumatra Disaster Management Agency.

The smoky haze drifted from the fires toward Palembang, the capital of South Palembang province, causing unhealthy air conditions for the area’s 1.7 million people.“There is a high potential for people to suffer from respiratory tract infections, coughing, shortness of breath and eye irritation,” said Iriansyah, who like many Indonesians uses only one name.

The government in South Sumatra last week called on schools to delay their opening time, as the haze tends to decrease during the day. But on Monday, the schools asked students to attend classes online, as the air quality had worsened and was categorized as “dangerous.”

“We are worried as the haze is getting worse in Palembang. ... Many children are sick and we can only pray that this disaster will pass quickly,” Umi Kalsum, a private sector worker and mother, told The Associated Press on Monday.

Forest and peat fires are an annual problem in Indonesia that strains relations with neighboring countries. Smoke from the fires has blanketed parts of Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia and southern Thailand. Some parts of Malaysia said they experienced smoke from the Indonesian fires since last week.

Malaysia’s Environment Department chief Wan Abdul Latiff Wan Jaffar last week said the return of smog in some parts of the country was due to hundreds of forest fires in Indonesia.

“Overall, air quality in the country has deteriorated,” he said in a statement. “Forest fires that occur in the southern part of Sumatra and the central and southern parts of Kalimantan, Indonesia have caused haze to cross borders.”

But Siti Nurbaya Bakar, Indonesia’s Environment and Forestry Minister, said in a statement on Monday there has been no transboundary haze from Indonesia to Malaysia.

Satellite data from Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency shows that the haze in Indonesia was in several areas in Sumatra and Borneo islands. Wind direction in Indonesia is generally from southeast to northwest-northeast.

“We continue to follow developments and there is no transboundary haze to Malaysia,” she said.

She added that authorities are working on the ground and in the air to put out the fires in South Sumatra, Central Kalimantan and South Kalimantan provinces, including some areas in Java.Nobel Prize in medicine awarded to Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman for enabling development of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines5 missing people are located after a Spanish nightclub fire, leaving the death toll at 13

A Spanish government official says five people who were missing and feared dead in a nightclub fire in the city of Murcia have been located, leaving the death toll at 13Europe’s anti-corruption group says Cyprus must hold politicians more accountable amid distrust

The Council of Europe’s anti-corruption group says Cyprus needs to hold those at the highest echelons of executive power and law enforcement more accountable to counter an overwhelming public perception of widespread corruptionTop European diplomats meet in Kyiv to support Ukraine as signs of strain show among allies

Some of Europe’s top diplomats have gathered in Kyiv in a display of support for Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s invasion as signs emerge of political strain in Europe and the United States about the warKatalin Karikó and Drew Weissman win Nobel in medicine for enabling development of mRNA vaccines

Two scientists have won the Nobel Prize in medicine for discoveries that enabled the development of effective mRNA vaccines against COVID-19Tropical Storm Philippe threatens flash floods Monday in Leeward Islands, forecasters say‘Granny Annie’ found some solace living on the streets of Serra Mesa. Then she was killed with a pellet gun.