Firefighters called to raging house blaze — it was just ‘amazing Halloween decor’

The Glens Falls Fire Department was called out to a house for a “confirmed structure fire” in the upstate city on Saturday, and the firefighters were shocked to see no fire — but, rather, a premature yet “amazing” Halloween display.by the homeowner to the fire department showed the extravagant setup, which made the house look like a potential crime scene. The decor makes it appear as though the house really is on fire, with faux flames lighting up and seemingly engulfing the interior through the windows.

They added that the spectacle was a result of “two LED lights, a box fan, a silver sheet” and a fog machine. “Our neighbors are so creative! Way to go John & Matt it is so realistic!” the apparent neighbors wrote, and the fire department’s official Facebook page responded, “They were both amazing! Thank them again we like these calls.

“To our surprise, this was an amazing Halloween decoration,” the fire department said. “This display will be up Friday and Saturday nights for the public’s entertainment until the end of [October].”

They added that the spectacle was a result of “two LED lights, a box fan, a silver sheet” and a fog machine.

The decor makes it appear as though the house really is on fire with real-looking flames lighting up through the windows.A majority of Facebook commenters — the fire department included — applauded the homeowners for their creativity.

“Our neighbors are so creative! Way to go John & Matt it is so realistic!” the apparent neighbors wrote, and the fire department’s official Facebook page responded, “They were both amazing! Thank them again we like these calls.”

“That’s impressively surreal! Gonna be getting a lot of calls for this one,” someone else exclaimed.“Wow, that’s insane, how realistic it looks is crazyyyyy,” another said.

However, one person said it “might be a good idea to notify the fire department that you’re doing this so they know if they get a call for it.”

