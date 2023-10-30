Firefighters battle blaze in detached garage, prevent spread to home

SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters battled a blaze that destroyed a detached garage on the east side, but were able to prevent it from spreading further overnight.responded to the 200 block of Hub Avenue near East Commerce Street just after 4 a.m. Monday for reports of a fire.

When first responders arrived at the location, they found a heavily involved fire in a detached garage located on the property. The structure is a total loss, and the home on property suffered fire exposure damage but is believed to be minimal.

Initially firefighters were concerned about fire exposure with higher winds, but were able to keep the fire contained to the back side of the home and detached garage. One person suffered minor burns and was being treated on the scene, but nobody else was reported injured.

