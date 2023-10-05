Fired Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald to sue school for $130M for wrongful termination

Sign up below to be added to our mailing list for the latest news updates, access to exclusive contests, and more!

Fired Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald to sue school for $130M for wrongful terminationFormer Northwestern University football coach Pat Fitzgerald is suing the school for $130 million, saying his alma mater wrongfully fired him in the wake of a hazing and abuse scandal that has engulfed the athletic department. The announcement by Chicago-based attorneys Dan K. Webb and Matthew R. Carter on Thursday comes nearly three months after Fitzgerald was suspended and then fired after 17 years. Webb said that Fitzgerald would also be seeking additional money for “infliction of emotional distress,” future lost income and punitive damages.

Former Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald expected to sue university, sources sayFormer Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald expected to sue university, sources say

Desperation Road Clip Finds Willa Fitzgerald & Shiloh Fernandez In A Tense ConfrontationMel Gibson also stars

Shelling in northwestern Syria kills at least 5 civilians, activists and emergency workers sayActivists and emergency workers say the Syrian government has shelled a village in the rebel-held northwestern part of the country, killing at least five civilians. The shelling early Thursday came amid a rise in strikes in the rebel-held enclave in recent days. Opposition-held northwestern Syria’s civil defense organization known as the White Helmets said the shelling on the outskirts of the the village of Kafr Nouran in western Aleppo province hit a family house. Britain-based opposition war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the dead included an elderly woman and three of her daughters and her son. Northwestern Syria is mostly held by the militant group Hayat Tahrir al Sham, as well as Turkish-backed forces.