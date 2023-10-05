Fired Mets manager ‘interested’ in managing dysfunctiounal team, insider says

is one of the few undesirable jobs in American professional sports. The team has blown through four managers in the five years sinceBuck Showalter is interested in the Angels’ managerial opening, according to a source, and trying hard to get an interview. The job isn’t deemed attractive within the industry because GM Perry Minasian is entering the final year of his contract.

The Angels have gone 321-387 (.453 winning percentage) since 2019. That’s despite boasting one of the highest team payrolls and featuring the likes of Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, who will likely sign elsewhere in the offseason.

“I was honored to get a chance to manage a second New York team,” said Showalter, who had a year left on his contract. “I’m proud of what the Mets did. We won close to 180 games in two years. Especially last year, as much fun as I’ve ever had in the game. It reminded me of why I always loved this kind of work. headtopics.com

After a 101-61 record last year that featured a playoff appearance, the Mets fell to 74-86 this season and were out of the playoff picture for months as they sported the highest payroll in MLB.- What changes Yankees brass can accomplish in Tampa meetings | Beat writers roundtableThank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting us with a subscription.

If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation. headtopics.com

Read more:

njdotcom »

Joe Christopher, member of original 1962 Mets, dead at 87Christopher was first signed by the Pirates as an amateur free agent in 1955 and played in Pittsburgh for three seasons, winning a World Series in 1960, before he joined the Mets via the expansion …

Joe Christopher, former 1962 expansion NY Mets outfielder, dies at 87The Mets say goodbye to former 1962 outfielder, Joe Christopher, who died in his home at 87 years old.

Mets 2023 Prospect Wraps: Coleman CrowThe New York Mets will have to wait for a while to see if their investment in pitcher Coleman Crow will pay off.

Joe Christopher, outfielder on expansion 1962 Mets, dies at 87Joe Christopher, an outfielder on the 1962 expansion New York Mets, died Tuesday in Edgewood, Maryland. He was 87.

Mets fixture leaves organization as new president is hired, report saysGet the latest New York Mets news, blogs and rumors. Find schedule, scores, photos, and join fan forum at NJ.com.

Craig Counsell officially available for Mets in manager search after Brewers' playoff ousterIt’s open season for the Mets on a high-profile potential managerial candidate.