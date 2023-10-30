Fire weather and freeze warnings issued for parts of SoCal

The freeze warning will be in place Monday morning through early Tuesday for the Antelope Valley north of Los Angeles. Temperatures in the mid-20s were possible.Freeze Warning in effect early Monday morning and likely early Tuesday morning across the Antelope Valley, Salinas Valley, and interior SLO county Valleys. Expect several hours of sub-freezing temperatures, falling as low as 25 degrees.

Former Laker, Malik Monk leads Kings past Lakers 132-127 on 20th anniversary of LeBron James' NBA debut "The wind will be the strongest for the first half of the day," said NBCLA forecaster Belen De Leon."The second half of the day they will remain active, but not as strong."

Western LA county/eastern Ventura county will continue to be focus of this strong Santa Ana wind event on Monday. The graphic shows peak gusts which will typically be 40-60 mph across wind prone areas, except isolated gusts to 70 mph in the mountains.The winds have been strongest in northern Los Angeles County and parts of the San Fernando, Santa Clarita and San Gabriel valleys, the Malibu coast and mountain communities. headtopics.com

Santa Ana winds occur in the fall and continue through winter, contributing to some of the region's worst wildfires. TheThe South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a windblown dust advisory for the county that will last at least until Tuesday morning.

United States Headlines Read more: NBCLA »

Red Flag Warning: Santa Ana winds to increase fire danger across SoCalRed flag warnings indicating critical fire danger conditions will be in place for areas including LA County, San Fernando, Santa Clarita and San Gabriel valleys, along with the Malibu coast. Read more ⮕

Brush fire breaks out in hills of Porter Ranch amid strong winds across SoCalA brush fire burned in the hills of Porter Ranch overnight as Santa Ana winds whipped across Southern California, elevating the risk of fire amid the hot and dry conditions. Read more ⮕

Red flag warning: SoCal braces for Santa Ana winds to increase fire danger Saturday through MondayThe first significant Santa Ana wind event of the season is expected to bring dry and gusty conditions to a large swath of the Southland. Read more ⮕

Rhymes runs for 2 TDs to help Southern rally, beat Texas Southern 23-17 in OTJoshua Griffin kicked a career-long 54-yard field goal near the end of regulation, Kendric Rhymes scored two rushing touchdowns and Southern scored the final 16 points to beat Texas Southern 23-17 in overtime. Rhymes finished with 11 carries for 136 yards, including a 69-yard TD run that gave Southern a 7-3 lead in the second quarter. Read more ⮕

Southern California On Fire Alert With Arrival Of The Santa Ana WindsBefore joining LAist in 2023, I covered L.A. politics, the environment, immigration, and South Dakota's 2023 legislative session for the Associated Press. Read more ⮕

Season's strongest Santa Ana event will elevate fire risk in Southern California through MondayStrong winds expected in parts of Southern California through Monday night could cause damage and increase the risk for wildfires, as the season&8217;s strongest Santa Ana event to date will impact millions in the region, warn AccuWeather meteorologists. Santa Ana winds, which occur when warm air blows and picks up speed as they travel from... Read more ⮕