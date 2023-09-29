Fire union boss unloads on politicians for 'taking care of everybody else' as 9/11 rescuers left in limbo

Sept. 11 first responders are concerned that the potential government shutdown could disrupt their health care as 9/11-related illnesses continue claiming lives. Washington, D.C., is ablaze with talks that the government may shut down as lawmakers have until 11:59 p.m. Saturday to reach a deal on a spending plan to continue funding the government.

(Sarah Silbiger / Bloomberg via Getty Images / File)

For the 9/11 community, which includes those such as first responders,and tourists who were in the city 22 years ago this month, they may have the"rug pulled out from underneath" them if they are in the middle of receiving treatment, according to attorney Michael Barasch, managing partner at Barasch & McGarry.

"Everybody in the 9/11 community is literally scared to death that they may lose their chemotherapy appointments, their bone marrow transplant appointments," Barasch told Fox News Digital in a Zoom interview Thursday. headtopics.com

Attorney Michael Barasch, managing partner at Barasch & McGarry, is shown at the 9/11 memorial in New York City.

Smoke pours from the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City after they were hit by two hijacked airliners on Sept. 11, 2001.If no deal is reached when the clock strikes midnight Saturday, millions of federal employees could face furloughs, some federal offices may close or work shortened hours, national parks close, and applications for documents such as passports and firearm permits would likely face delays. Some portions of the government are deemed"essential" and continue working despite the shutdown, such as air traffic controllers and law enforcement officers.

Barasch and his law firm represented NYPD Detective James Zadroga, who developed pulmonary fibrosis due to his exposure at ground zero. Zadroga died in 2006, and his death helped pave the way for Congress to pass the James Zadroga 9/11 Health and Compensation Act, which.

First responders who helped rescue people from the carnage of 9/11 and are currently suffering with an illness related to that tragic day may be left in a health care limbo if the government shuts down, experts told Fox News Digital.The law reopened the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund, which provides benefits to victims who suffer with illnesses that stem from exposure to toxins, and started the World Trade Center Health Program, which is overseen by the

National Institute for Occupational Safety and HealthFor now, the 9/11 community is in a limbo over whether their health care will be deemed"essential" under a government shutdown and remain operating, according to Barasch.

"Every one of us, myself included, consider ourselves ticking time bombs."TUNNEL TO TOWERS HONORS 9/11 HEROES WITH 104-STORY FREEDOM TOWER CLIMB AFTER 2-YEAR HIATUS

"Nobody knows, that's the problem. At least tell us, ‘Go find a private doctor. You're going to be out for as long as the government is shut down.’ We hope that these health programs will stay open. But the fact is, they're all government employees. So, they may be out of work and, therefore, the clinics may close," Barasch said of the World Trade Center Health Program.

Michael Barasch is a 9/11 legal advocate who represents FDNY members who are suffering with, or died from, illnesses related to the terrorist attack in 2001."Same thing about the Victim Compensation Fund; these people, these families, have been waiting years to get compensation, but you can't get compensation until you're first found certified by the health program," he continued.

Retired FDNY Deputy Chief Richard Alles, who responded to ground zero on 9/11, told Fox News Digital that he has a"special message" to the politicians on Capitol Hill.

"They wrap themselves in the flag every Sept. 11. Well, wrap yourself around that flag right now and remember your first responders and your citizen community that is suffering the effects of 9/11," Alles said.(Richard Alles)

Hundreds of FDNY first responders have died from 9/11-related illnesses in the years after the devastating attack, with many suffering from cancers and illnesses that did not manifest until after years of incubation. Skin cancers, like basal cell and squamous cell carcinoma, as well as liver, brain and

that affect first responders and those who were in New York during the attack and in the days and weeks that followed.

"Every one of us, myself included, consider ourselves ticking time bombs," Alles said.

Barzilay, who also responded on the day of the attacks, said if the government is shut down and the 9/11 health and compensation programs are stalled, it could lead to more people dying or dying sooner than expected.

Former Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., left, comedian Jon Stewart, center, and retired FDNY Deputy Chief Richard AllesMCCARTHY OPEN TO WORKING WITH SENATE DEMOCRATS ON STOPGAP FUNDING BILL, SOURCES SAY

"It's going to hurt a lot of people if there's no funding fo the medical needs of the World Trade Center community. It may even shorten people's lives sooner than expected. These benefits, maintaining people [to] continue to live. And if there's a shutdown and there's no funding, you may see this number increase rapidly," he said.Thursday that he is willing to work with the Democrat-controlled Senate to agree to a stopgap funding compromise, known as a continuing resolution, according to sources who previously spoke to Fox News Digital. The compromise would reportedly need to include strengthened border security.

"Can't we agree that the 9/11 community shouldn't be pawns in this game between the Republicans and the Democrats? This is essential services. And I hope that they view the health program as essential and won't close it down," Barasch said.

Fox News Digital’s Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.

