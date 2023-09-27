Fire kills 100 people after fireworks ignite wedding hall in Iraq

With more than 150 others injured, some with severe burns, the death toll is expected to rise, a health official said. People gather at the site of a fatal fire at a wedding celebration, in the district of Hamdaniya, Nineveh province, Iraq, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023.

(AP Photo/Farid Abdulwahed)The Associated PressMOSUL, Iraq (AP) — A raging fire seemingly caused by fireworks set off to celebrate a wedding consumed a hall packed with guests in northern Iraq, killing around 100 people and injuring 150 others as authorities warned Wednesday the death toll could rise.

Authorities said that flammable building materials also contributed to the latest disaster to hit Iraq’s dwindling Christian minority. In the fire’s chaotic aftermath, officials offered conflicting death tolls and security officials said they detained staff at the wedding hall as part of their investigation.Hamdaniya area of Iraq’s Nineveh province

, authorities said. That’s a predominantly Christian area just outside of the city of Mosul, some 205 miles northwest of Baghdad. Firefighters work at the site of a fatal fire, in the district of Hamdaniya, Nineveh province, Iraq, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023.

Sep. 27, 2023, 7:16 a.m.

Firefighters work at the site of a fatal fire, in the district of Hamdaniya, Nineveh province, Iraq, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. A fire that raced through a hall hosting a Christian wedding in northern Iraq killed multiple people, authorities said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Farid Abdulwahed)People gather at the site of a fatal fire, in the district of Hamdaniya, Nineveh province, Iraq, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Farid Abdulwahed)There was no official word on the cause of the blaze, but the Kurdish television news channel Rudaw aired footage showing pyrotechnics shooting flames up from the floor of the event and setting a chandelier aflame.

After the blaze, charred metal and debris could be seen as people walked through the scene of the fire, the only lights coming from television cameras and the onlookers’ mobile phones.

Survivors arrived at hospitals in bandages, receiving oxygen, as their families milled through hallways and outside as workers organized more oxygen cylinders. Some of those burned included children. Ambulance sirens wailed for hours after the fire as paramedics brought out the injured.

Other footage shown on other local television networks appeared to show the bride and groom on the dance floor when the fire began Tuesday night, stunned by the sight of the burning debris. It wasn’t immediately clear if they were among those hurt.

Multiple witnesses, including 50-year-old wedding attendee Faten Youssef, said the fire started as the bride and groom began their slow dance. The flames raced through plastic decorations, and the ceiling started collapsing, she said.

“Flames started falling on us,” Youssef told The Associated Press. “Things were falling down and blocked the way to the exit.”

She said her family found their way out through a kitchen, after the family struggled through smoke and flames and her son failed to kick through a jammed exit door.

An Iraqi reacts at the site of a fatal fire, in the district of Hamdaniya in Mosul, Iraq, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Farid Abdulwahed)Extravagant wedding ceremonies are common in Iraq, like many countries in the Middle East. Families often invite hundreds of relatives and members of the broader community, spending heavily on spectacular ceremonies with elaborately decorated halls, music and entertainers, often including pyrotechnics.

An initial Health Ministry statement, carried by the state-run Iraqi News Agency, said the blaze killed more than 100 people and injured 150. Health officials in Nineveh province put the death toll at 114, while Iraqi Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari later put the death toll at 93.

A Health Ministry official, speaking to the AP at midday Wednesday on condition of anonymity as he did not have authorization to talk to journalists, put the death toll at 92, with 101 people still receiving medical treatment.

“The death toll is expected to rise as some are in critical condition,” he said.

Ahmed Dubardani, a health official in the province, told Rudaw that many of those injured suffered serious burns.

“The majority of them were completely burned and some others had 50 to 60% of their bodies burned,” Dubardani said. “This is not good at all. The majority of them were not in good condition.”

Father Rudi Saffar Khoury, a priest at the wedding, said “It was a disaster in every sense of the word.”

