Fire intentionally set in senator's office building

The fire broke out on the third floor of the building at 1 Church St. around 10:45 a.m., between the elevator and the entrance to the senator's office , the Burlington Fire Marshal said. Investigation found that a suspect entered the vestibule, sprayed some kind of accelerant on the door, then lit a fire outside the door and ran off. Police have released photos of that suspect. The fire set off the sprinkler system in the building, which kept the flames in check, police said.

The senator's office and surrounding offices were evacuated. There was fire damage to the door and significant water damage on the third floor and below. The Fire Marshal determined the fire was intentionally set. Multiple agencies, including Burlington Police, Burlington Fire, and Vermont State Police, are investigating

Fire Senator's Office Intentional Suspect Investigation Burlington Vermont

