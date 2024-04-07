Fire intentionally set at Bernie Sanders' office

At around 10:45 a.m. on Friday, a man entered Sanders’ office before spraying an “apparent accelerant” on an entrance door, Burlington police said in a statement. After the man lit the flammable substance, “a significant fire engulfed the door and part of the vestibule, impeding the egress of staff members who were working in the office and endangering their lives,” police said. Vermont State Police determined Friday that the fire was intentionally set but have yet to confirm a motive.

When local firefighters arrived at the office, they found “a fire in the vestibule between the elevator and the entrance door to office,” according to a department press release. Burlington police said the building’s sprinkler system kicked in and “engaged and largely extinguished the fire.” The suspect fled the office and was still at large on Saturda

