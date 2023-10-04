Fire FC offering huge fan incentive for Inter Miami match with Lionel Messi's status unknown

Messi would normally take the field with Miami in Chicago, but he's been struggling with injury and fatigue over the past month and he may not play. It's possible Soldier Field could be filled with lots of unhappy fans, or even a little empty, when the match begins.
This isn't an ideal situation for the Fire, but they're turning it into an opportunity to create new fans.that in recognition of Messi's possible absence, they're handing out huge incentives for season tickets and other items to those who attend the match, no matter who takes the field.
"The Chicago Fire are excited to host Inter Miami CF at Soldier Field this week. While we don't yet know the official status of Lionel Messi's availability for our match tomorrow, as there's never a guarantee that an athlete will play on any given night due to several factors, we understand that many of our fans may be disappointed if they don't get the chance to see him play.
To show our appreciation, the Chicago Fire will be offering a $250 account credit toward new memberships for the 2024 season – or a $50 account credit for anyone unable to use the new member credit – to all single-game ticket buyers who attend our match vs. Inter Miami regardless of which players are able to make an appearance on the pitch.