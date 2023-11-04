Fire Erupts at Car Dealership in Tooele Following Multi-Vehicle Crash

A fire erupted at a car dealership in Tooele as crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash in the area on Nov. 3, 2023. One female was extricated at the scene and airlifted to a hospital in critical condition. According to Lt. Jeremy Hansen with Tooele police, the incident began at 1:45 p.m. Friday when a semi-double trailer hauling gravel was traveling northbound on Main Street and crashed twice

. The semi reportedly continued northbound and caused a major collision, including at the Tooele Motor Company. Tooele police said the semi-driver was cooperating with police. They said the truck may have lost its brakes

