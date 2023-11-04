HEAD TOPICS

Fire Erupts at Car Dealership in Tooele Following Multi-Vehicle Crash

News4SA1 min.

A fire broke out at a car dealership in Tooele after a multi-vehicle crash occurred in the area. One person was rescued and airlifted to a hospital in critical condition. The incident involved a semi-double trailer hauling gravel that crashed multiple times before causing a major collision at the Tooele Motor Company. The police suspect that the truck may have lost its brakes.

A fire erupted at a car dealership in Tooele as crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash in the area on Nov. 3, 2023. One female was extricated at the scene and airlifted to a hospital in critical condition. According to Lt. Jeremy Hansen with Tooele police, the incident began at 1:45 p.m. Friday when a semi-double trailer hauling gravel was traveling northbound on Main Street and crashed twice

. The semi reportedly continued northbound and caused a major collision, including at the Tooele Motor Company. Tooele police said the semi-driver was cooperating with police. They said the truck may have lost its brakes

United States Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FOX13: Several cars crash, semitruck drives into Tooele dealership building, catching fire, Main Street closedPolice say several cars were involved in a crash before a semitruck drove into a Tooele dealership building near 1000 North before catching fire. Main Street from 400 North to 1000 North is closed.
Source: fox13 | Read more »

KSLCOM: Several injuries reported, auto mall on fire in Tooele after semitruck crashThe Tooele Auto Mall was set on fire and several injuries were reported after a semitruck crashed into several vehicles in the area Friday afternoon.
Source: KSLcom | Read more »

NYPOST: 2-alarm fire erupts at iconic Hotel Chelsea, firefighter hospitalized: FDNYTwo-alarm fire erupts inside the iconic Hotel Chelsea
Source: nypost | Read more »

KSLCOM: Several injuries reported, auto mall ignited in Tooele after semitruck crashThe Tooele Auto Mall caught fire and 11 people were injured after a semitruck crashed into several vehicles and the auto mall building on Friday.
Source: KSLcom | Read more »

KUTV2NEWS: 27 vehicles damaged in fiery semi-truck crash at Tooele car dealershipA fire erupted at a car dealership in Tooele as crews responded to a semi truck crash that ultimately damaged 27 vehicles.
Source: KUTV2News | Read more »

KUTV2NEWS: Quick-thinking dealership employee hailed as hero after fiery crash in TooeleA semi-truck hauling gravel, traveling down Main Street on Friday afternoon, caused three different crashes and damaged 27 cars before crashing into a dealershi
Source: KUTV2News | Read more »