Fire Engulfs Historic Old Stock Exchange Building in Copenhagen

Tuesday, April 16, 2024 10:30AMOne of the oldest buildings in Copenhagen , Denmark -- built in the 17th century -- has become engulfed in flames and rescue efforts are underway to salvage artwork and other valuable assets from the building.

The Old Stock Exchange, located in the heart of downtown Copenhagen next to the Danish Parliament building, became engulfed by fire early Tuesday morning as the building's iconic spire collapsed due to the flames. People could be seen rushing into and out of the burning building attempting to salvage art work that is housed within the Old Stock Exchange.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and no injuries have been reported as crews work furiously to extinguish the flames. Denmark's Minister for Culture Jakob Engel-Schmidt put out a message on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying there were "terrible pictures from the Stock Exchange this morning" and that "400 years of Danish cultural heritage" had gone up in flames.Copyright © 2024 ABC News Internet Ventures.

