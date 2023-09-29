Fire destroys Jamie Wyeth paintings, damages historic buildings, in Maine

A fire has destroyed several waterfront buildings in Maine, including an art gallery with several paintings by Jamie Wyeth and an illustration by his grandfather, N.C. The fire started in the Dip Net restaurant and quickly spread to three businesses in Port Clyde, a village that’s part of the town of Saint George, the state fire marshal said.
All three buildings were destroyed, and firefighters remained at the scene until Thursday evening.The fire left a hole in the waterfront, saddening the community. “Everybody in town has at one point worked at the general store, myself included,” said Magan Wallace, planning and assessing clerk.
Bean, whose grandfather founded the retail giant L.L. Bean, said Friday she intends to rebuild. “My hope is to restore the premises and resume its businesses and jobs there as fully and as soon as possible,” she said.
in nearby Cushing. His grandfather, N.C. Wyeth, had a home in Port Clyde.
