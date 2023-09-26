Fire destroys Atlantic Beach & Tennis Club in St. Augustine

Flames could be seen shooting through the roof of the clubhouse at St. Augustine's Atlantic Beach & Tennis Club early Tuesday morning. Fire at Atlantic Beach and Tennis Club in St. Augustine.ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Flames could be seen shooting through the roof of the clubhouse at St. Augustine’s Atlantic Beach & Tennis Club early Tuesday morning.
Part of the tennis complex on Ocean Trace Road off A1A South was destroyed in the fire. St. Johns County Fire Rescue personnel could be seen using a ladder truck to battle the flames before dawn.
Tags:
Fire at Atlantic Beach and Tennis Club in St. Augustine.ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla.
– Flames could be seen shooting through the roof of the clubhouse at St. Augustine’s Atlantic Beach & Tennis Club early Tuesday morning.
Part of the tennis complex on Ocean Trace Road off A1A South was destroyed in the fire.
St. Johns County Fire Rescue personnel could be seen using a ladder truck to battle the flames before dawn.
Fire at Atlantic Beach and Tennis Club in St. Augustine.Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.