Fire destroys Atlantic Beach & Tennis Club in St. Augustine

Flames could be seen shooting through the roof of the clubhouse at St. Augustine's Atlantic Beach & Tennis Club early Tuesday morning. Fire at Atlantic Beach and Tennis Club in St. Augustine.ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Flames could be seen shooting through the roof of the clubhouse at St. Augustine’s Atlantic Beach & Tennis Club early Tuesday morning.

Part of the tennis complex on Ocean Trace Road off A1A South was destroyed in the fire. St. Johns County Fire Rescue personnel could be seen using a ladder truck to battle the flames before dawn.

Read more:

wjxt4 »

Talking the Tropics With Mike: Philippe over Eastern Atlantic as Ophelia weakens over Mid AtlanticAn overview of what's going on in the tropics....

Talking the Tropics With Mike: Philippe over Central Atlantic followed by strong tropical waveAn overview of what's going on in the tropics....

Tropical Storm Philippe heads west as Gulf of Mexico, central Atlantic monitored for developmentPhilippe is the 16th named storm of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season. The forecast calls for little change in strength over the next few days as it eventually turns toward the northwest, likely missing the Caribbean islands.

Ophelia to drench the mid-Atlantic, Northeast through early weekOphelia to drench the mid-Atlantic, Northeast through early week

Ophelia wreaks havoc, causes washout in mid-Atlantic and NortheastDespite losing wind intensity, Tropical Rainstorm Ophelia slowed its forward motion to a crawl, prolonging rainy weather, threats of flooding and coastal hazards in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

Tags:

Fire at Atlantic Beach and Tennis Club in St. Augustine.ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla.

– Flames could be seen shooting through the roof of the clubhouse at St. Augustine’s Atlantic Beach & Tennis Club early Tuesday morning.

Part of the tennis complex on Ocean Trace Road off A1A South was destroyed in the fire.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue personnel could be seen using a ladder truck to battle the flames before dawn.

Fire at Atlantic Beach and Tennis Club in St. Augustine.Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.