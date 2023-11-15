Fire-damaged portion of 10 Freeway in downtown LA to reopen in weeks, governor says

The fire-damaged portion of the 10 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles will not need to be demolished, and at least some lanes are expected to reopen within a matter of weeks, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday. Newsom announced the finding after analysis of core samples taken from the freeway, a vital artery that hundreds of thousands of vehicles use daily.

As crews continue repair work, the governor said the current estimated reopening time frame is 3-5 weeks, though he noted that may not include the reopening of all lanes. He said the repair work currently being done will get at least four of the five lanes open by then. "We're going to do everything in our power to move that into the more immediate future and not extend this to that five-week period," Newsom said during a press conference."There will be, as we get these lanes open, some nighttime repair work, so there'll be some periodic closures," he said.The mile-long closure is between Alameda Street and the East Los Angeles Interchange in both direction

