Fire Breaks Out at Iconic Smith & Wollensky Steakhouse in Chicago

A firefighter was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at the iconic Smith & Wollensky steakhouse at Marina City . The fire started in the kitchen and traveled through the ventilation system. There was concern that smoke could reach the nearby residential area.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the kitchen area, but it extended through the duct work to the river.

Fire Smith & Wollensky Steakhouse Marina City Chicago

