Fire Breaks Out at Former CVS in Oakland

Around 20 firefighters rushed to the scene of a blaze that erupted at a former CVS on 30th and Broadway in Oakland ’s uptown neighborhood on Friday afternoon. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Oakland fire officials said, but there were signs that squatters had broken into the building and were illegally occupying the former pharmacy’s basement. Officers arrived at the scene just before 3 p.m. and were able to contain the fire within 15 minutes.

Shortly after, they began clearing out the occupied area, carrying out wooden palettes and charred furniture

Fire Former CVS Oakland Uptown Neighborhood Investigation Squatters Illegal Occupation

